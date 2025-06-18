Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 22 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $506.74 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

