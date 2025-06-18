Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 312 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.