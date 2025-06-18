Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 3,375 Shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HNI were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HNI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HNI by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HNI by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,986.77. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. HNI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

