Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 62 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

