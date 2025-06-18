Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 900 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3,989.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDS opened at $411.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.54 and its 200 day moving average is $407.22. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

