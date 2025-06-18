Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Premier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Premier alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,119 shares of company stock valued at $516,976. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.