Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.