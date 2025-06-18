Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 250 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

