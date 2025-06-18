Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,293 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 94,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9,741.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $5,444,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $88,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $295,745.32. This represents a 23.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NGVC opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $942.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

