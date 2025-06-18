Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,490 Shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KT were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 174.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in KT by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. KT Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on KT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

