Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Consensus Cloud Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 451.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $433.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.