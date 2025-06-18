Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 318,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.45 and a beta of 1.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 188.26%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.