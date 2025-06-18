Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.43. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $988.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

