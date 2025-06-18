Robotics Stocks To Follow Now – June 16th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Ouster, TechnipFMC, and Zebra Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that design, develop, manufacture or deploy robots and automated systems. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to advances in automation across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer electronics. The performance of robotics stocks typically reflects trends in technological innovation, adoption rates and broader economic factors driving demand for automation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.01. 141,071,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,858,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.82. 2,311,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,525. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.77. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

OUST traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. 3,594,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.48. Ouster has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.62. 1,996,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,279. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.22. 184,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,082. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

