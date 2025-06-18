Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

NYSE:ST opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

