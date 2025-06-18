SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 18,645 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Primoris Services Stock Down 0.9%
Primoris Services stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $90.86.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 8.47%.
Primoris Services Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
