SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 96,211 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

