Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Rises By 23.0%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 4,218,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,650.8 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMDPF opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

