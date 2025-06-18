Short Interest in Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Declines By 37.1%

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Barratt Redrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Barratt Redrow has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

