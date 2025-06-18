Short Interest in Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Decreases By 30.0%

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Stock Performance

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

