Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Decreases By 25.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Proximus Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

