SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

NYSE:SITE opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

