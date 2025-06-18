Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 240 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $144.20.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.