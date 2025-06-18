Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

