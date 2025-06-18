Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
