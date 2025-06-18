Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.