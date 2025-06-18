Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 535 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CMG opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.