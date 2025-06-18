Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 4,686 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,172,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 309,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,440,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,161,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

BTZ stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.