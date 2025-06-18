Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $359.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $367.00.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $413.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.