Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $256.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

