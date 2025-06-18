Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 265.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

