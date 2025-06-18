Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

