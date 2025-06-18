Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,693,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $201,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

