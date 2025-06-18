Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.8% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 56.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 423.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.