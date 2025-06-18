Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $506.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

