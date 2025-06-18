Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

PML stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 30,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $226,837.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,837.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

