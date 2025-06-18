Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1,859.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

