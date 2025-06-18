Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down previously from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.58. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.