Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.