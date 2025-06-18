SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 212,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SRM Entertainment Stock Down 15.9%

SRM opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.21. SRM Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. SRM Entertainment had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.96%.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

About SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

