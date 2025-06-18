Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $5,483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,587,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,570,192.16. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

