Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 71,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

