Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 453.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,075,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Hotel Properties

In other news, Director Thomas W. Storey acquired 16,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,167.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,776.94. This represents a 7.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of INN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

