Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.72. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.