Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

