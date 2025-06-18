The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

