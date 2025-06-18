The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $66.74.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.