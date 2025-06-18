The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after buying an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,445,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $115.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

