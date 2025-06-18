The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.