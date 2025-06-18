Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TKR opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. Timken has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,681,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,648,000 after acquiring an additional 231,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 133,674 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,372,000 after purchasing an additional 959,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

