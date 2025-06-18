Top Digital Media Stocks To Research – June 15th

Get alerts:

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, BCE, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that create, distribute and monetize content through digital channels—such as streaming services, social networks, digital publishers and online advertising platforms. They give investors exposure to the growth of internet-based media consumption, with performance driven by metrics like user engagement, subscriber growth, advertising revenue and content innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $22.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average is $421.08. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 42,796,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,128,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $174.24. 1,520,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,074. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 2,596,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.54. The stock had a trading volume of 278,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

