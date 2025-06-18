Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,064,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,427,000 after purchasing an additional 138,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,532,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

